PAPD provides update on Tuesday morning shooting at apartment complex Published 12:32 am Friday, December 30, 2022

The case involving the shooting of a man at Louis Manor Apartments will be heading to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said on Thursday no arrests had been made in the shooting which happened Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, has been released from Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital, Duriso said.

Police believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was found inside a downstairs apartment but officials said he did not live there.

Police did speak with someone they considered a person of interest after the shooting.

The alleged shooter is a 20-year-old woman that lives at the apartment complex, Duriso said.

Louis Manor Apartments is located at 1300 Joe Louis Avenue.