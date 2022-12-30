PAPD provides update on Tuesday morning shooting at apartment complex

Published 12:32 am Friday, December 30, 2022

By Mary Meaux

A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning at Louis Manor Apartments. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The case involving the shooting of a man at Louis Manor Apartments will be heading to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said on Thursday no arrests had been made in the shooting which happened Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, has been released from Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital, Duriso said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was found inside a downstairs apartment but officials said he did not live there.

Police did speak with someone they considered a person of interest after the shooting.

The alleged shooter is a 20-year-old woman that lives at the apartment complex, Duriso said.

Louis Manor Apartments is located at 1300 Joe Louis Avenue.

More News

Port Arthur PD Blue Santa program saw increase in applicants; met demand

Vacant hospital is one step closer to new ownership

Pleasure Island playground to be rebuilt with a new look

Here’s how to enter museum’s Community Art and Photography Contest

Print Article