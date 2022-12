Mary Jane Lanier Haynes Published 6:41 am Friday, December 30, 2022

Mary Jane Lanier Haynes, 88, was born in Beaumont, TX and was a resident of Port Arthur, TX.

Mary was called home to her Heavenly Residence on December 26, 2022.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Friday, January 6, 2023 and the funeral service will be held at Hannah Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 am.

Final disposition Haven of Rest.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.