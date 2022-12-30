Man dies following Friday morning stabbing; one arrested

Published 1:47 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

By PA News

Brien Cassimere

BEAUMONT — A 41-year-old Beaumont man has died after being stabbed during an altercation.

According to information from the Beaumont Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of East Lucas at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a disturbance. While en route, they were told one of the men had been stabbed.

Jeremy Fuselier was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police arrested Brien Cassimere, 38, of Beaumont. Cassimere was charged with murder, and his bond was set at $750,000.

More News

Port Arthur Police update Tuesday morning shooting response, victim released from hospital

Blue Santa program saw increase in applicants; met demand for Port Arthur

Vacant hospital is one step closer to new ownership in Groves

Pleasure Island playground to be rebuilt with a new look

Print Article