Here's how to enter museum's Community Art and Photography Contest

The Museum of the Gulf Coast invites everyone to enter its eighth annual Community Art and Photography contest. There are categories at all levels for entry for adults and students, and all proceeds will go toward cash awards. Those 18 and younger can submit an entry for free with a limit of one, and adults can submit entries for $15 each with a limit of two per artist.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 20. On Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. there will be an opening ceremony to announce the winners, and entries will hang at the museum through April 15.

Get additional details by visiting MuseumOfTheGulfCoat.org or emailing mogc.curator@gmail.com.