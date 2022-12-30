Here’s how to enter museum’s Community Art and Photography Contest

Published 12:24 am Friday, December 30, 2022

By PA News

The Museum of the Gulf Coast invites everyone to enter its eighth annual Community Art and Photography contest. There are categories at all levels for entry for adults and students, and all proceeds will go toward cash awards. Those 18 and younger can submit an entry for free with a limit of one, and adults can submit entries for $15 each with a limit of two per artist.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 20. On Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. there will be an opening ceremony to announce the winners, and entries will hang at the museum through April 15.

Get additional details by visiting MuseumOfTheGulfCoat.org or emailing mogc.curator@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

PAPD provides update on Tuesday morning shooting at apartment complex

Port Arthur PD Blue Santa program saw increase in applicants; met demand

Vacant hospital is one step closer to new ownership

Pleasure Island playground to be rebuilt with a new look

Print Article