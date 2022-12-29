National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall threat today and Friday

Published 8:10 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service warns those in Southeast Texas of heavy rainfall and strong storms expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase today through Friday morning.

The heaviest rainfall and strongest storms are expected to occur as a line moves through the region Thursday night into early Friday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

One to three inches of rain is possible along with locally higher amounts.

This could result in flooding of urban and low lying areas, and increase river levels.

The main threats with any severe storms will be isolated damaging wind gusts and isolated weak tornadoes.

The entire area has the potential to see hazardous weather.

The Excessive Rainfall threat begins Thursday afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning, as a line of storms moves through the area.

The Severe Weather threat is from Thursday afternoon and evening across Southeast Texas, then shifts east into Louisiana overnight into Friday morning.

More BREAKING NEWS

National Weather Service details incoming heavy rainfall and strong storms

National Weather Service breaks down what to expect today, Saturday and Christmas

Weather Service outlines potential for wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes next week

City of Port Arthur updates water main break repair status Tuesday morning

Print Article