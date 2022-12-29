Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 21-27

Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27:

Dec. 21

  • Shane Dupree, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson Street.
  • Kobey Gore, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of 25th Street.

Dec. 22

  • Chad Bryant, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Grant.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

Dec. 23

  • Blaz Comeaux, 35, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3200 block of South.
  • An information report was taken at the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Dec. 24

  • Jimmie Taylor, 24, was arrested for theft in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 25

  • No reports.

Dec. 26

  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Dec. 27

  • A theft was reported in the 2200 block of West Parkway.
  • A forgery-information was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.

