Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 21-27
Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 29, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27:
Dec. 21
- Shane Dupree, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson Street.
- Kobey Gore, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of 25th Street.
Dec. 22
- Chad Bryant, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Grant.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
Dec. 23
- Blaz Comeaux, 35, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3200 block of South.
- An information report was taken at the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
Dec. 24
- Jimmie Taylor, 24, was arrested for theft in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 25
- No reports.
Dec. 26
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Beaumont Avenue.
Dec. 27
- A theft was reported in the 2200 block of West Parkway.
- A forgery-information was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.