Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 21-27 Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27:

Dec. 21

Shane Dupree, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5800 block of West Jefferson Street.

Kobey Gore, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of 25th Street.

Dec. 22

Chad Bryant, 40, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Grant.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

Dec. 23

Blaz Comeaux, 35, was arrested for warrants other Agency in the 3200 block of South.

An information report was taken at the 5100 block of 33rd Street.

Dec. 24

Jimmie Taylor, 24, was arrested for theft in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 25

No reports.

Dec. 26

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Beaumont Avenue.

Dec. 27