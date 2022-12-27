Joe W. Jackson Published 7:59 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Joe W. Jackson, 80, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Joe was a native of Beaumont, Texas.

He graduated from Charlton Pollard High School Class of 1961.

Upon graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and later enlisted in the Army National Guard totaling over 30 years of proud service.

For the next 25 years he served his community as a Port Arthur Police Officer and D.A.R.E Officer with P.A.I.S.D.

Mr. Jackson would then continue to serve his community as a Bailiff for Jefferson County under Judge Donald Floyd for several years.

Joe was a faithful member of First Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas where he served as an ordained Deacon.

He also was a member of the Inspirational Choir, Male Chorus and Brotherhood.

Joe served his community in various capacities, and he found comfort in spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jimmie and Ida Jacks, brothers: Elve (Virginia) and Earnest and sister Vicie (Calvin).

Joe leaves to cherish his memories and unwavering love, his wife of 46 years Judy Jackson. his children; Gerald (Nicole), Althea, Kristie (Adrian), Brandon (Andrea) and Nelda; 4 Granddaughters; 9 Grandsons; and 1 Great grandson; 6 Sister-in-laws, 4 Brother-in-laws, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves, Tx.