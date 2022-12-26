BRIGHT FUTURES — Port Arthur’s Orrian Spriggs is natural athlete; “hard working” in classroom Published 7:48 am Monday, December 26, 2022

Orrian Spriggs is an all around good student, succeeding in sports as well as academics.

Spriggs, a freshman at Memorial 9th Grade Academy, is in his third year of football and first year in track.

His interest in football came from his father, also named Orrian Spriggs, who played the sport at Memorial High School.

The ninth grader actually got his start in football when he was years old by playing with a Pop Warner team, he said.

The freshman team with Memorial did well this season and only lost one game.

Spriggs wants to continue playing football for the Titans when he gets to the high school.

Spriggs has an academic side as well.

He listed his favorite classes.

‘Geography, algebra and biology,” Spriggs said.

World geography teacher Patricia Mara called Spriggs a very conscientious young man with a lot o personality.

“He is hard working, respectful, responsible and a treat to have in class; couldn’t ask for better,” Mara said.

The athlete was asked if he had any advice to younger people wanting to play football. He answered with ease.

“Make sure you take care of your body every day. Keep pushing, don’t stop and practice every day. And stay on a healthy diet,” Spriggs said.

When he’s not in the classroom or on the field, he sometimes plays football with his brother. He has played some baseball, as well.

“We have a basketball court right down the street from my house, so we go play basketball sometimes,” he added.

With his penchant for sports and outdoors, it’s not a surprise that Spriggs sometimes goes to the gym or runs on the seawall for exercise.

And when it’s time to sit down and catch a movie, he looks to the horror genre; the newest Halloween movie and Friday the 13th, he said.

Spriggs is the son of Orrian Spriggs and Kelly Alban.