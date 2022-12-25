Port Neches Girl Scout troop honors veterans with wreaths Published 12:24 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

Girl Scout Troop no. 130337 of Port Neches joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4820 and the Daughters of the American Revolution on Wreaths Across America Day to lay over 100 wreaths on veteran graves in Oak Bluff Cemetery. Located on Block Street in Port Neches, Oak Bluff Cemetery is the resting place for over 500 US veterans.

Wreaths Across America Day is held each December with the mission to remember the fallen, to honor those who have and are serving in the military and to teach young people the value of freedom. The Girl Scout’s efforts added to the 3,400 wreath-laying ceremonies held last weekend in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

Girl Scout Troop no. 130337 is a unit of the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, which serves 26 counties in Southeast Texas. The council recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and supports 35,000 girl members and over 14,000 adult members.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 by Maine entrepreneur Morrill Worcester, the owner of the Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine. As a 12-year-old boy, Worcester was moved by his experience of visiting Arlington National Cemetery after winning a trip to Washington, D.C. Wreaths Across America was his way of honoring the nation’s veterans in an annual ceremony with organizations and volunteers across the country laying wreaths.

To join the Girl Scouts, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit GSSJC.org.