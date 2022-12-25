Plenty of Indians, Bulldogs on All-District 9-5A Team Published 12:10 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

It was a season to remember for District 9-5A Division II, especially in Region III as the Port Neches-Groves Indians and Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes advanced to the 5A Division II Region III Finals and played each other.

Of course, the Indians downed the Buffaloes 29-21 in that battle after absorbing a 35-14 loss back in district play.

PNG first-year coach Jeff Joseph went on to lead the Indians (13-3) to the Class 5A Division II State Championship Game, where they fell to defending state champion Dallas Oak Cliff 34-24.

The Buffaloes (12-2) picked up most of the superlative honors on the All-District 9-5A Division II Football Team due to winning the district title.

However, the Indians were well-represented.

Wide receivers Chance Prosperie and Shea Adams were First Team picks, along with fullback/tight end Brock Hebert, center Bryce Loftin and offensive linemen Jansen Ware and Jackson Christian.

Indians linebacker Mason Droddy was also First Team, along with Cole Crippen, who made it as a punter, and Andres Sandoval at kicker.

Crippen made Second Team at quarterback, along with offensive lineman Mario Miguel, defensive lineman Isaac Baker, cornerback Dylan Lawless and safety Torryan Hinton. Adams made it as a utility player.

The Nederland Bulldogs were represented on the First Team by offensive lineman Jack Bieber and defensive lineman Joseph Dugat.

Bulldogs that made the Second Team include running back Hubert Thomas, linebacker Landen Caywood and punter Carter Piletere.

Here is the All-District 9-5A Division II Football Team as selected by the 9-5A head coaches:

DISTRICT MVP: Jordan Davis, Fort Bend Marshall

OFFENSIVE MVP: Vernon Harrison, Dayton

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jordan Sample, Fort Bend Marshall

NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Darius Herbert, Santa Fe; Kaden Clay, Texas City

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Miguel Diaz, Fort Bend Marshall

COACH OF THE YEAR: James Williams, Fort Bend Marshall

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carson Horton, Dayton

Running backs: Jy’Adrian Wortham, Fort Bend Marshall; Caleb Bell, Texas City

Fullback/tight end: Brock Hebert, PNG

Wide receivers: Ja’Koby Banks, Fort Bend Marshall; Chance Prosperie, PNG; Shea Adams, PNG; C.J. Hubert, Dayton

Centers: Bryce Loftin, PN-G; Robert Lopez, Fort Bend Marshall

Offensive line: Jansen Ware, PNG; Jackson Christian, PNG; Jack Bieber, Nederland; Anthony Chatman, Fort Bend Marshall; Jarron Wallace, Fort Bend Marshall

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Joseph Dugat, Nederland; Zachary Chapman, Fort Bend Marshall; Logan Granville, Fort Bend Marshall; Szyron Scott, Texas City

Linebackers: Mason Droddy, PN-G; Ryan Simpson, Fort Bend Marshall; Camyrn Greif, Texas City; Tulio Nunez-Ramirez, Fort Bend Willowridge

Cornerbacks: Ky Guillory, Fort Bend Marshall; Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe

Safeties: William Mitchell, Fort Bend Marshall; Holden Campbell, Dayton

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kickers: Andres Sandoval, PNG; Brayan Montes, Dayton

Punter: Cole Crippen, PNG

Utility: Kyeler Thompson, Santa Fe

* * *

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Cole Crippen, PNG

Running backs: Jonathan Haynes, Fort Bend Marshall; Hubert Thomas, Nederland; Jckson Stroud, Santa Fe

Fullback/tight end: Elijah Sims, Fort Bend Marshall

Wide receivers: Travis Willis, Fort Bend Willowridge; Marquis Hayes, Fort Bend Willowridge; Clyde Bruton, Texas City; Anthony Momon-Lattimore, Fort Bend Willowridge

Center: Alex Romero, Dayton

Offensive line: Mario Miguel, PNG; Barrington Clement, Fort Bend Marshall; Jacob Mercer, Dayton; Christian Prada, Texas City

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Trent Thomas, Fort Bend Marshall; Isaac Baker, PNG; Franklin Alfaro, ASanta Fe; Eric Rosales, Dayton

– By Van Wade