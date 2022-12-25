Groves Blue Santa has another successful year Published 12:30 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

GROVES — More than a dozen families were recently served by the annual Groves Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

“It was a success of course, as always,” said City Marshal Norman Reynolds, crediting Officer Maci Jackson and Detective Chris Robin for organizing the event. “They do it throughout the year. It takes quite a bit of planning to orchestrate this every year. And of course the other officers help with the projects. The officers look forward to it, I can tell you that. Every year when they finish, they’re talking about it. It’s good for the community and the officers, too.”

Reynolds said the department receives a great deal of participation from the public each year.

“This year the presents just kept coming,” he said. “Everyone helps in their own way. We’re fortunate.”

In a statement released this week, the Groves Police Officer’s Non-Profit Corporation thanked a number of sponsors from companies to individuals and even school organizations.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors for their generosity and support of the Blue Santa Program,” the statement said. “Your contributions helped to make the holiday season brighter for so many families in need. Thank you for your kindness and for believing in the power of community.

“A huge thank you also goes out to all of the volunteers and officers who worked tirelessly to make this program a success. Your dedication and selflessness are truly inspiring. Thank you for helping to bring joy and cheer to those in need during the holiday season. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Reynolds said it’s fun to see everyone come together for the event.

“It’s really nice to see them get excited about it,” he said. “They really plan it out well.”