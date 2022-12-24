RELIGION BRIEFS — Find Christmas services in the area Published 12:02 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

First United Methodist Church of Groves, under the Wesleyan Tradition, 6501 Washington, will hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. The Rev. Steven Diaz will deliver the Christmas message. There will be traditional Christmas hymns and the closing of the service will include lighting the candles and singing Silent Night, Holy Night. The church will also host a 10 a.m. worship service on Christmas Day. For more information, call the church office at 409-962-1076.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at the 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day. The teacher and expositor is Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information, call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Christmas Day Sunday Morning Bible Study Remix during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The Rev. Richard Keaton Nash will teach the study.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest will be “the Angel Gabriel, Mary, Joseph, the Spirit of the Manger, Young Astronomer, the Spirit of the Eastern Star of Yeshua and a Magi Wise Man from the East.” To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

The Southern gospel family group The Erwins will be in concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at First Baptist Church, 4000 Grant Ave., Groves.

