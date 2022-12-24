Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 12-18 Published 12:06 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18:

Mark Binder, 21, warrant other agency

David Godfrey, 48, public intoxication

Dwayne Achee, 52, Nederland warrants

Tyler Schofield, 27, possession of a controlled substance

Christian Smith, 36, possession of a controlled substance

Nelson Castillo, 21, Nederland warrants/fail to identify-fugitive from justice

Shelby LeBouef, 26, warrant other agency

Terry Brown, 52, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Brandon Burbage, 36, Nederland warrants

David Tran, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18:

Dec. 12

A death was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 10 th Street.

Street. A person was found be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South 10th Street.

Dec. 13

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

An information report was completed in the 1900 block of Avenue G.

Harassment and criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Boston.

A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Parkway Drive.

A death was reported in the 1000 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.

Dec. 14

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of U.S. 69 South.

Theft of services was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue B.

Dec. 15

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Invasive visual recording was reported in the 800 block of North 16 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Dec. 16

A theft was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.

A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and failure to identify-fugitive from justice in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

Aggravated sexual assault was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 4 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue A.

Dec. 17

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 30 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.

A theft was reported in the 900 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody for evading arrest/ detention in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 18