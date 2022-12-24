Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 12-18

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18:

  • Mark Binder, 21, warrant other agency
  • David Godfrey, 48, public intoxication
  • Dwayne Achee, 52, Nederland warrants
  • Tyler Schofield, 27, possession of a controlled substance
  • Christian Smith, 36, possession of a controlled substance
  • Nelson Castillo, 21, Nederland warrants/fail to identify-fugitive from justice
  • Shelby LeBouef, 26, warrant other agency
  • Terry Brown, 52, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, unlawfully carrying a weapon
  • Brandon Burbage, 36, Nederland warrants
  • David Tran, 30, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18:

Dec. 12

  • A death was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of South 14 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of South 10th Street.
  • A person was found be in possession of marijuana in the 800 block of South 10th Street.

Dec. 13

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the 1900 block of Avenue G.
  • Harassment and criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Boston.
  • A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Parkway Drive.
  • A death was reported in the 1000 block of North 18th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.

Dec. 14

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of U.S. 69 South.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue B.

Dec. 15

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Invasive visual recording was reported in the 800 block of North 16th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.

Dec. 16

  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial.
  • A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South 21st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South 21st Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and failure to identify-fugitive from justice in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.
  • Aggravated sexual assault was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North 4th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue A.

Dec. 17

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 30th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.
  • A theft was reported in the 900 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody for evading arrest/ detention in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Dec. 18

  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of North 31st Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully possessing a firearm in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer found property in the 1300 block of U.S. 69 North.
  • An overdose was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

