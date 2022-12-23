Tyrone Jerome Porter Sr. “T-Pot”

Published 4:36 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By PA News

Tyrone Jerome Porter Sr.

Tyrone Jerome Porter Sr. “T-Pot”, 53, departed his earthly body on December 11, 2022. A native of Port Arthur, Texas, Tyrone moved to Houston, Texas in 1988.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Isaiah Porter; grandmothers, Ruby Francis, and Ida Godette; and grandfather, Freddy Fagan.

He leaves to cherish his memory: His loving wife, Kim Porter; his daughter, Crystal and sons Tyrell, Tyrone Jr. (Swantia), all of Houston, Texas; his mother, Patricia Porter; brothers, Ivan Porter (Allina) of Seattle, Washington, Desmoine Porter, Vaun Porter and sister Sheri Barnes (Levy), all of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More Obituaries

Raven Denise Francis

Elvis Jasper Wren Jr.

Shirley Ann (Landry) Edgerly

Patrick Silva Aguilar

Print Article