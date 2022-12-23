Tyrone Jerome Porter Sr. “T-Pot” Published 4:36 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Tyrone Jerome Porter Sr. “T-Pot”, 53, departed his earthly body on December 11, 2022. A native of Port Arthur, Texas, Tyrone moved to Houston, Texas in 1988.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Isaiah Porter; grandmothers, Ruby Francis, and Ida Godette; and grandfather, Freddy Fagan.

He leaves to cherish his memory: His loving wife, Kim Porter; his daughter, Crystal and sons Tyrell, Tyrone Jr. (Swantia), all of Houston, Texas; his mother, Patricia Porter; brothers, Ivan Porter (Allina) of Seattle, Washington, Desmoine Porter, Vaun Porter and sister Sheri Barnes (Levy), all of Port Arthur, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.