Raven Denise Francis Published 4:38 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

On December 18, 2022, Raven Denise Francis-Leger went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, where she is now freed from her earthly pain and suffering.

Her excitement about her new life in her Heavenly Home comes after an extended period of illness in which reliance on her faith was indispensable.

Raven Denise Francis made her entry into the world as a blessing to Caffery Delano Francis, Sr. and Naomi Nicole Lawrence on May 10, 1990, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Her most enduring assets were her pleasant, courageous spirit and her beautifully reassuring smile.

Raven was baptized at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church.

She was educated in the public schools of Port Arthur and later worked at Walmart in Port Arthur and Baton Rouge.

She entered into holy matrimony with Jason Leger on March 15, 2019.

Preceding her on her journey to heaven were her grandfathers, Warren Green Lawrence, I and Caffery Francis, her grandmother, Edna Francis, her uncle, Ray Anthony Lawrence and her aunt, Iris Lawrence Green.

Remaining behind to cherish Raven’s memories are her husband, Jason Leger, her bonus children, Jason Leger, II., and Ariyana Leger; her father, Caffery Delano Francis, Sr., and her mother, Naomi Lawrence Bailey; her stepfather, Robert Bailey, III, her brother, Caffery Delano Francis, Jr., and her sisters, Taylor Lawrence (Joseph), Zyara Bailey, and Tiana Bailey; her grandmother, Bessie Berry Lawrence; two nephews, Messiah Bailey and Ryu Williams and and a niece, Marcy Jo Williams.

Raven is also survived by uncles, Warren Lawrence, II (Virginia), Stanton Lawrence, Sr. (Leola), Kenneth Lawrence (Yvonne), Adrian Lawrence, Steve Lawrence, Sr., and Alfred L. Green; aunts, Brenda Wells, Jamie Wiltz (the late Rev. Shelton, Sr.), Dorcas Lawrence and Judith Brooks (Tracy, Sr.), Nedra Francis, and a special “aunt/cousin” Rochelle Lawrence Jones (Keith); over 50 loving and devoted first cousins; and a host of extended family members and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Homegoing event for Raven Denise Francis-Leger’s family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

A more extensive obituary may be found at the following link: Obituary | Raven Denise Francis-Leger of Port Arthur, Texas | Hannah Funeral Home, Inc. (hannahfh.com)