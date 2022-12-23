National Weather Service breaks down what to expect today, Saturday and Christmas Published 8:06 am Friday, December 23, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, the impacts from the arctic air mass felt across Southeast Texas today will linger into the weekend.

A Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect.

The hard freeze is bringing low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.

Dangerous wind chills in the single digits to lower teens are expected. These values can cause hypothermia and/or frostbite to those not protected.

All of Southeast Texas is impacted, as well as central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

The Hard Freeze Warning will remain through Saturday morning, with another hard freeze warning for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

The Wind Chill Advisory will run through 1 p.m. Friday, then another Wind Chill Advisory will run from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.