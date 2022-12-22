Port Cities Rescue Mission opens emergency shelter in Port Arthur

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Port Cities Rescue Mission at 603 5th St. opened as an emergency shelter for those needing to get in out of the freezing weather this weekend.

Case manager Patricia Henderson said the building holds 70 people.

Three people checked in Wednesday night in preparation of the arctic cold front, and the shelter has received several calls by Thursday afternoon but no additional check-ins.

The doors are open 24 hours a day to accommodate those needing to get in out of the cold.

Volunteers ask every person come prepared to present an ID and be tested for COVID-19. Organizers prefer all those seeking shelter please bring an updated vaccination card.

Henderson said there are also permanent residents at the building as well as people in the Mission’s other facilities in the city.

There are rules to staying at the shelter, which include no alcohol, no smoking and no drugs.

For more information, call 409-250-0481.

