National Weather Service updates Arctic Outbreak impacts as of Thursday morning Published 7:49 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

1 of 5

The National Weather Service warns Port Arthur, Mid County and Southeast Texas residents that Arctic Outbreak impacts will begin to be felt tonight into Friday.

There is a Hard Freeze Warning with lows in teens to lower 20s.

Exposed pipes could burst, and these temperatures may kill tender vegetation.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory with dangerous values from around zero to around 10 degrees. Hypothermia could occur.

The Port Cities Rescue Mission will have a shelter open throughout the weekend for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing weather. Volunteers ask every person come prepared to present an ID and be tested for COVID-19. Organizers prefer all those seeking shelter please bring an updated vaccination card.

The address is 603 5th St. in Port Arthur (pink building). Call 409-250-0481 for more information.

There is a Wind Advisory with northerly winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Loose items may blow around. A few tree limbs may be blown down along with isolated power outages.

All of Southeast Texas will be impacted, as well as central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

The Hard Freeze is expected tonight through Saturday morning, then again on Christmas morning.

Some locations may see below freezing temperatures for 36 to 40 hours between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

The Wind Chill Advisory runs through Friday morning, then again on Saturday morning.

The Wind Advisory is for tonight through Friday afternoon.

The Port Arthur Emergency Management is preparing for an arctic freeze event toward, beginning today (Thursday) in the city.

Unlike the deep freeze of February 2021, this event is expected to be precipitation-free with no icy roads. However, all Port Arthur and Mid County residents should protect pipes, plants and Pets.

The best way to avoid freezing pipes is to drain the pipes, and shut off the water during the hard, freezing temperatures. Wrapping pipes is essential to avoiding “busted” piping.

Please make sure your pets are not stuck out in the freezing temperatures! Most pets are warm-weather animals in our area, and this hard freeze weather will cause undue issues, or even the loss of some animals.

Port Arthur’s Solid Waste Division will pickup residential garbage in the following areas Thursday/December 22nd:

Between 21st Street and 39th Street and between Memorial Boulevard and the reservoir;

Between FM 365 and Lake Arthur Drive and between Highway 69 and Twin City Highway; and

Between 36th Street and 42nd Street and between Twin City Highway and 9th Avenue

Regular garbage pickup will also occur for Thursday’s routes.