LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Plurality vote in Port Arthur would still need majority voter approval Published 12:04 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

I would like to address Mr. Carl Parker’s guest column of Dec. 17, where he expressed concern with the proposal to eliminate majority rule in the city’s elections and replacing it with a simple plurality vote.

It endangers our democratic and republic form of government, he says.

A democracy and a republic are still a government of the people under a plurality system as long as the plurality was voted and approved by the majority.

This will be the case in Port Arthur.

Besides, did you see how few people voted in our last general election….the majority of voters don’t care.

I wonder how Mr. Parker would feel with a “majority of one” rule. There is a loose, fragmented move in this country today to do just that.

This movement advocates, doing away with parties, a monarchy, controlling the news media, cleansing the nation, stirring up hate.

This is much like Nazi Germany in the early 1930s. This is what should worry Mr. Parker.

— Armando Gaytan, Port Arthur