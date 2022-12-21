LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Plurality vote in Port Arthur would still need majority voter approval

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By PA News

I would like to address Mr. Carl Parker’s guest column of Dec. 17, where he expressed concern with the proposal to eliminate majority rule in the city’s elections and replacing it with a simple plurality vote.

It endangers our democratic and republic form of government, he says.

A democracy and a republic are still a government of the people under a plurality system as long as the plurality was voted and approved by the majority.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

This will be the case in Port Arthur.

Besides, did you see how few people voted in our last general election….the majority of voters don’t care.

I wonder how Mr. Parker would feel with a “majority of one” rule. There is a loose, fragmented move in this country today to do just that.

This movement advocates, doing away with parties, a monarchy, controlling the news media, cleansing the nation, stirring up hate.

This is much like Nazi Germany in the early 1930s. This is what should worry Mr. Parker.

— Armando Gaytan, Port Arthur

More Opinion

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Zaharias holes in one were few in 2022, but 1 local man sunk 2

CHIP SHOTS: Cold weather doesn’t stop all golf action at Babe Zaharias

MASTER GARDENER — Celebrate holidays with plants; try poinsettias  

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Holiday breakfast options for fun tastes

Print Article