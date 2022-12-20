TAKE A LOOK — Bob Hope educators enjoy holiday send-off Published 12:20 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Bob Hope School faculty and staff enjoyed a holiday send-off last week.

All BHS employees, district wide, from campuses in Port Arthur and Beaumont came together at the new Port Arthur elementary school gym/cafeteria building.

The holiday party included celebration and fellowship before leaving on the Christmas & New Years holiday break.

Everyone was fed a BBQ lunch and there was entertainment by the Gary-Michael Dahl band, a jazz band from Houston.

Employees played many games, had a Christmas song “sing off” competition and enjoyed the day.

Dr. Bobby Lopez, BHS Superintendent, addressed the team, congratulating them on this year’s accomplishments and shared future plans.

All BHS campuses are closed Dec. 19 – Jan. 3 while students, faculty and staff enjoy time with family and friends.

The faculty and staff return Jan. 4 to begin preparation for Jan. 9, when the students return to school.