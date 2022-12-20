TAKE A LOOK — Bob Hope educators enjoy holiday send-off

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By PA News

Faculty and staff enjoyed a holiday send-off last week at Bob Hope School in Port Arthur. (Courtesy photo)

Bob Hope School faculty and staff enjoyed a holiday send-off last week.

All BHS employees, district wide, from campuses in Port Arthur and Beaumont came together at the new Port Arthur elementary school gym/cafeteria building. 

 

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Lopez is standing, while those seated include, from left, Dr. Maryann Lopez, chief academic officer; Dora Breaux, chief of human resources; Dr. Jesus Acosta, high school campus director and John McLendon, executive director. (Courtesy photo)

The holiday party included celebration and fellowship before leaving on the Christmas & New Years holiday break. 

Everyone was fed a BBQ lunch and there was entertainment by the Gary-Michael Dahl band, a jazz band from Houston. 

Employees played many games, had a Christmas song “sing off” competition and enjoyed the day. 

Dr. Bobby Lopez, BHS Superintendent, addressed the team, congratulating them on this year’s accomplishments and shared future plans.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Lopez addresses Bob Hope School educators before their Christmas break. (Courtesy photo)

All BHS campuses are closed Dec. 19 – Jan. 3 while students, faculty and staff enjoy time with family and friends. 

The faculty and staff return Jan. 4 to begin preparation for Jan. 9, when the students return to school. 

Houston-based jazz group Gary-Michael Dahl Band performed for the educators. (Courtesy photo)

