PHOTOS — Luminaries welcomed to Museum of the Gulf Coast Sports Hall

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By PA News

Recent inductees into the Museum of the Gulf Coast Sports Hall of Fame are Mark Petkovsek (baseball), Davy Arnaud (soccer) and Andrew Landry (golf). The Museum of the Gulf Coast is located at 700 Procter St. in Port Arthur. Call 409-982-7000 or log onto museumofthegulfcoast.org for more information. (Bart Bragg/Special to The News)

Representing the late legendary racing jockey and trainer Clarence Picou into the Museum of the Gulf Coast were his children, Beth Picou Claude, Suzie Picou Oldham and Jacques Picou. (Bart Bragg/Special to The News)

Thoroughbred racing jockey and trainer Jimmy Picou was recently inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast posthumously and represented by his sister, Marjorie Picou Carter and daughter Deborah Picou Markowski. (Bart Bragg/Special to The News)

