Weather Service outlines heavy rainfall today, prolonged hard freeze late this week

Published 6:43 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service is predicting local heavy rainfall throughout today, and warned of a potential arctic outbreak later this week.

For the heavy rainfall, there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding today with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in areas that may cause flooding of poor urban drainage areas or other low spots.

The arctic outbreak has the potential for prolonged hard freeze conditions with dangerous wind  chills.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

This air mass could burst pipes, kill tender vegetation, cause life threatening cold to people and pets.

The impact areas are all of Southeast Texas, as well as, central, south central and southwest Louisiana.

Showers and a few thunderstorms increasing by late morning through this afternoon are expected and will end this evening.

The Polar air mass arrives late Thursday behind an arctic cold front.

The bitterly cold air mass will likely linger through the Christmas Holiday weekend.

