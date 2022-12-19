Elvis Jasper Wren Jr. Published 5:01 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Elvis Jasper Wren Jr., 92, passed from this earth and went to live in his Heavenly Home.

He was surrounded by the love of his daughters, and friends.

Elvis was born on September 14, 1930, in Freestone, Texas, to Elvis and Riva Wren, Sr. Elvis was married to Elizabeth Ann Carlile for 71 years.

For 66 of those years, they lived in Groves, Texas. The love he had for our mom was never-ending. When you saw one, you saw the other. They worked together, played together, and loved each other. As their family grew, they raised three lively daughters and filled their lives with adventure.

Elvis was a dedicated husband, and father. As a father, he was devoted, and taught his daughters the value of a sold work ethic, the importance of a good sense of humor, and the fun of practical jokes. He was a true mischief maker. As a dad, he taught his daughters to be strong and independent.

He made sure they were able to change a tire, maintain their cars, and how to choose a good mechanic. Elvis never met a stranger. Our home had an open-door policy for anyone who wanted to visit or who needed help. It didn’t matter whether they needed a job, food, or a place to live, he was always ready to help.

Dad and Mom had a life, long, love of travel. Every year they traveled throughout the United States. Their travels brought them through 48-states, Mexico, and Canada. They shared their adventures with their daughters, family, and friends.

Elvis was very proud to be a veteran of the United States Air Force. His military career began in 1952, ending in 1956. As a Staff Sargent, some of his many responsibilities were that of Crew Chief, and B-52 Navigator.

As a young workingman Elvis’ first job was at a feed store, in Teague, Texas, delivering bales of hay and bags of feed to local farmers.

During his later years, first he was a painter, at the Texas Company, in Port Arthur, Texas, and was later promoted to Safety Engineer.

After 35 years, of employment, at Texaco, Elvis worked at Health and Safety Management, where he was vice-president. In his senior years, Dad was a faithful volunteer for the Food Band, at Val Verde Baptist Church.

Although he excelled at many things, being a hands-on-granddaddy was one of his greatest gifts. He was deeply loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elvis was truly loved by all who knew him and will be profoundly missed. We will love you, Daddy, always and forever. “5”

Elvis was proceeded in death by his parents Elvis and Riva Wren; his wife, Elizabeth Ann Wren; his brother, Billy George Wren; and great-grandson, Ashton Spears.

Elvis is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Sullivan, of Bridge City, Texas; Karla Gronberg, and husband, Doug, of Fort Collins, Colorado; Cheryl McClure, and husband, Mike, of Oak Harbor, Washington; six grandchildren, Sara Sullivan, Erin Moore, Austin Acker, Bryan Sullivan, Miranda Hummer, and David Hensley; ten great grandchildren, Michael, Evan, Zeppelin, Mia, Sullivan, Landen, Amelia, Samuel, Charlie, and Blaze.

We would like to extend a special thank you to FOREVER YOUNG HOME, in Groves, Texas.

We are so grateful for their kind and professional care of our dad, before and during, his final days. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Visitation will be at 12:00 pm, followed by the service, at 1 pm, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Val Verde Baptist Church, 3900 Cleveland Ave., in Groves, Texas. The Reverend, Nick Dignan, will be officiating.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Greenwood Cemetery, on Cemetery Road, in Teague, Texas. The family requests, in leu of flowers, donations may be made to: Forever Young Home 2631 Rose Ave Groves, Texas 77619