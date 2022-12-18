Murder, assault charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments Published 12:08 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

Jefferson County grand jury indictments this week range from murder to assault.

Heather Lynn Barton, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 30.

Heather Lynn Barton, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 30.

Lace Christian, 25, of Port Arthur as indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.

Christopher Luwayne Collins, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.

Max Lee Keath, 45, of Orange was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.

Jose Wil Lopez, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.

Jolee M. Lowe, 37, of Vidor was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.

Katario Richardson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.

Keandre Marquis Robinson, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Jordan Sermaine Savoy, 16, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 7.

Corey Vincent, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 7.

Adrian Heathern Brown, 47, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 21.

Justice Lee Chevalier, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.

Justice Lee Chevalier, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 7.

Alexis Demetria Ford, 31, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 26.

Darrell Edward King, 46, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 11.

Darrell Edward King, 46, of Warren was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.

Darrell Edward King, 46, of Warren was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

Darrell Edward King, 46, of Warren was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.

Raymond Anthony Phillips, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 30.

Damarcus Lee Sam Jr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.

Sara Elizabeth Sullivan, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.