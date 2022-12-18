Murder, assault charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:08 am Sunday, December 18, 2022
Jefferson County grand jury indictments this week range from murder to assault.
- Heather Lynn Barton, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 30.
- Heather Lynn Barton, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 30.
- Lace Christian, 25, of Port Arthur as indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Christopher Luwayne Collins, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
- Max Lee Keath, 45, of Orange was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.
- Jose Wil Lopez, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.
- Jolee M. Lowe, 37, of Vidor was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 28.
- Katario Richardson, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
- Keandre Marquis Robinson, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Jordan Sermaine Savoy, 16, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 7.
- Corey Vincent, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 7.
- Adrian Heathern Brown, 47, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 21.
- Justice Lee Chevalier, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 13.
- Justice Lee Chevalier, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 7.
- Alexis Demetria Ford, 31, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 26.
- Darrell Edward King, 46, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 11.
- Darrell Edward King, 46, of Warren was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.
- Darrell Edward King, 46, of Warren was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- Darrell Edward King, 46, of Warren was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Oct. 6.
- Raymond Anthony Phillips, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 30.
- Damarcus Lee Sam Jr., 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Nov. 16.
- Sara Elizabeth Sullivan, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 20.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.