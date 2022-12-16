Santa arriving by air boat for free weekend event at Sea Rim State Park

Published 12:24 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By PA News

Sea Rim State Park (Monique Batson/The News)

SABINE PASS — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Sea Rim State Park Saturday for a free family event.

A Very Marshy Christmas will begin at 3 p.m. when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by air boat on the marsh side of the park. Children will then be able to take photographs with Santa and talk with him about their wish list.

Officials with Sea Rim will also be hosting a Christmas craft session for children to participate in, while offering hot chocolate and cookies as well.

Entrance fees will be waived for the event. However those who arrive early need to pay the standard entry fee.

For more information call 409-971-2559.

