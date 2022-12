PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches addition allows folks to take, leave books Published 12:20 am Friday, December 16, 2022

A Port Neches woman has put a Little Free Library on the side of her Leisa Street home, which allows residents to pick up free books and also drop some off for others to enjoy. The owner said the library was a Mother’s Day gift from her daughters. The bottom has a children’s section, and the area is near the Woodcrest Elementary School campus.