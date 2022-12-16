Discovery Channel features Elite Redfish Fishing Series at Pleasure Island Published 12:06 am Friday, December 16, 2022

The Elite Fishing Series made its way back to Port Arthur in July for the Elite Redfish Series Solo Tour Stop 3 on Pleasure Island.

Tune in at 6:30 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 18) on the Discovery Channel or catch it anytime on the DiscoveryGo app as anglers compete head-to-head, pro vs. pro, without a teammate or draw partner.

It covers two days of competition and a $10,000 first-place check in Port Arthur.

Sabine Lake, an impressive 14 miles long and 7 miles wide, offers some of the best fishing on the Gulf Coast, with plenty of trout, redfish and flounder.

The rivers, bayous, marshes and Gulf of Mexico draw anglers, sailors, kayakers and even birdwatchers to the area.

The Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing 0rganization for the city.

PACVB keeps visitors and locals in the know on natural views and things to do.

Learn about our Cajun hospitality, shore fishing and charters at visitportarthurtx.com.