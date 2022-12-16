Bellhop Boutique’s move to Nederland opens up bigger selection, more chances to help people Published 12:38 am Friday, December 16, 2022

NEDERLAND — Longtime Realtor Melissa White said she once had a hard time finding clothes she felt were career appropriate as well as age appropriate.

Then she fell in love with searching for clothing, just as she had fallen in love with looking for houses. This led to the creation of Bellhop Boutique.

She started out in Port Neches in a spot that was approximately 400 square feet in size but eventually needed more room.

She relocated and opened up in her current location at 202 N. 27th St., in Nederland in the Market Basket shopping center.

“It is a family operation,” White said. “My husband helps out when he can. My kids help out when they can. It’s more of a family business. I still do real estate and, fortunately, my kids are all college aged and my RE/MAX office is two doors down.”

White said moving gave her the best of both worlds with real estate and a boutique — the chance to help others.

“Because you never know who’s going to come through the door, what they need. They may be going to an event, they might be getting married or going to a wedding but they also might be having to go to a visitation or a funeral or something like that,” she said. “Either way it’s like real estate. I’m able to help people with whatever their situation.”

She said this inspires her.

“With the boutique I’m able to help people in a different way that I can with real estate, and I love both,” she said.

Bellhop Boutique carries women’s clothing from small to 3x and men’s Burlebo items.

The shop features trendy and classic looks, including accessories such as jewelry and purses.

Nederland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diana LaBorde said the chamber is very happy to have the boutique in the city.

“It is a great addition to Nederland’s retail business. We’re excited to see what they’re going to do,” LaBorde said. “We encourage people to get out and support local businesses.”

White said she is ready to give customers a unique experience.

“We try to carry a little bit for everything just for people to feel good about themselves, to build their confidence,” White said.

Bellhop Boutique is open 10 a.m. t 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.