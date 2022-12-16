ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Memorial sophomore taking basketball game to another level Published 12:32 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Cameron Bryant

Memorial

Cameron Bryant is playing some of the best basketball of his career, coaches say, which bodes well for Titans fans because the blossoming hardwood star is only a sophomore.

Bryant just earned all-tournament team honors last weekend, and he looks strong heading into the James Gamble Classic Dec. 29 and 30.

Coach Alden Lewis said Bryant is proving to be a productive scorer around the rim.

“He has been rebounding the ball well,” Lewis said.

“He has just been playing a really good game with a high motor. He has been one of those guys you can count on to do his job.”