Ruth Ann “Ruthie” Salzar Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Ruth Ann “Ruthie” Salzar, 61, of Port Acres, passed away at her residence Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born July 21, 1961, in Port Arthur, to JoAnn Murphy Albery and James Orestes Albery.

Ruth was a 1979 graduate of Nederland High School, and she attended Lamar University where she studied accounting.

She was a genuine spirit of the 70’s. She enjoyed friends, family, and classic rock and roll.

In 1981, she met her soulmate, “Sal”.

Ruth was a devoted wife to D.B. “Sal” Salzar for twenty-three years until his death in 2004.

Her other passions included reading, crocheting, word games, the Houston Astros, and her beloved Dallas Cowboys.

She is survived by her siblings, Mike Albery of Nederland and Pam Saleme of Portland, Texas; nephew, Greg Saleme II of Austin; brother-in-law, Frank Salzar and wife, Vicky, of Mississippi; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Jo Albery and husband, D.B. “Sal” Salzar.

Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Salzar will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

A private memorial service will be held at the Walter Humphrey fishing pier at Pleasure Island on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Arthur Library, 4615 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77642 or your city’s local library.