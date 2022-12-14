Richard Paul Nunez Published 5:40 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Richard Paul Nunez, 61, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on March 6, 1961 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Beverly Ann (Edgerly) and Ronald Joseph Nunez, Sr.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1979.

He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. Richard worked with the Wall Street Journal for over 20 years as a machinist.

He enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing, camping, and watching Nascar racing.

Richard was a loving person who will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ann Nunez.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Ryan Nunez of Houston, his son, Ragen Nunez of San Diego, his father, Ronald Joseph Nunez Sr. of Port Arthur, his brother, Ronnie Nunez, Jr. and his wife, Teresa of Austin, his sisters, Donna Patrick and her husband David of Sulphur, Karen Kniffen and her husband, Bobby of Austin, Gail Nunez of South Padre Island and Janet Nunez of Port Arthur.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM.

Cremation arrangements were under the director of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.