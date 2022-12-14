PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Holiday Parade a success despite late rain
Published 12:32 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Dance teams kept the rhythm going Saturday night. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Spreading good cheer one parade entry at a time. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Memorial High School’s JROTC group lead the parade. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Adams School’s Titan-Ettes brought smiles to the parade goers. (Mary Meaux/The News)
The Golden Foxes were on hand to spread Christmas cheer. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Fraternity members showed their pride at the parade. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Cascades at Port Arthur senior living center took part in the parade. (Mary Meaux/The News)
A band makes their way down Procter Street. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Lighted boats at Pleasure Island Marina. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Families braved the mosquitoes and a little late evening rain to catch a glimpse of the city’s Holiday Parade Saturday along Procter Street.
The parade was the culmination of a festive filled day of activities in downtown Port Arthur. Cheryl Gibbs, public information officer for the city, said she and her family and friends enjoyed the activities, food and the parade.
The city had about 65 parade entries and organizers are already planning for next year’s festivities.