PHOTO GALLERY — Hispanic Business Association of SETX celebrates 2022, looks to bright future Published 12:38 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

NEDERLAND — Community members, supporters and business professionals celebrated together recently at the Hispanic Business Association of SETX end-of-the-year holiday event.

More than 80 people attended.

After five years, the organization independently became a 501c3 this year with 70 business members from the Hispanic community.

The gathering was held at New Hope Church Family Center in Nederland.