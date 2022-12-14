PHOTO GALLERY — Hispanic Business Association of SETX celebrates 2022, looks to bright future

Published 12:38 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By PA News

NEDERLAND — Community members, supporters and business professionals celebrated together recently at the Hispanic Business Association of SETX end-of-the-year holiday event.

More than 80 people attended.

After five years, the organization independently became a 501c3 this year with 70 business members from the Hispanic community.

The gathering was held at New Hope Church Family Center in Nederland.

