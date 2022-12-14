Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 5-11 Published 12:04 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11:

David Godfrey, 48, public intoxication

Dwayne Butler, 61, public intoxication

William McCall, 38, possession of a controlled substance, X2

Kristina Polanco, 26, possession of a controlled substance

Christian Moore, 26, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Aaron Petry, 23, warrant other agency

David Bearden, 31, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11:

Dec. 5

Found property in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A death was reported in the 200 block of North 36th Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.

Dec. 6

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer assisted another agency in the 2000 block of Nall.

Leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 7

An accident involving personal injury or death was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue B.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69 North.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.

Burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 14th Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14th Street.

Dec. 8

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of 23rd Street.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Park.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of North 30th Street.

Dec. 9

Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 69 South.

A death was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 600 block of South 18th Street.

An sergeant assisted another agency in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.

Dec. 10

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.

A death was reported in the 2100 block of Canal.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 Nederland Avenue.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 of North 18th Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 11