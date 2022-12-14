Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 5-11
Published 12:04 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11:
- David Godfrey, 48, public intoxication
- Dwayne Butler, 61, public intoxication
- William McCall, 38, possession of a controlled substance, X2
- Kristina Polanco, 26, possession of a controlled substance
- Christian Moore, 26, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Aaron Petry, 23, warrant other agency
- David Bearden, 31, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11:
Dec. 5
- Found property in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of North 36th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
Dec. 6
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2000 block of Nall.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 7
- An accident involving personal injury or death was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of U.S. 69 North.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.
- Burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 14th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
Dec. 8
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of 23rd Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 3700 block of Park.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
- Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of North 30th Street.
Dec. 9
- Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 69 South.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
- An sergeant assisted another agency in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
Dec. 10
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69 North.
- A death was reported in the 2100 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Helena.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2900 Nederland Avenue.
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 11
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.