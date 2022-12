PHOTOS — Vaquita celebrates Port Acres grand opening Published 12:14 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

1 of 3

PORT ACRES — Vaquita Port Acres celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening last week in Port Acres.

The store is located at 6551 W. Port Arthur Road, and is led by Carlos Uriostegui.

The Hispanic Business Association of SETX help host the event.