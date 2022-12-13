Investigation involving Nederland Garage owner leads to numerous arrests, narcotics confiscation Published 12:18 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

NEDERLAND — Two Nederland car shop employees reportedly joyriding in a customer’s car were arrested last month on a warrant and drug charges.

Last week the owner of the Nederland car shop and another person were arrested on drug charges.

The crimes for which the individuals were arrested for Nov. 1 and on Dec. 8 stem from an ongoing drug investigation, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

Police stopped a vehicle Nov. 1 that was driven by Kayla Sheldon, 24, with Whitney Williamson, 36, as passenger.

Sheldon was arrested for outstanding warrants, while Williamson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The women were in a vehicle that belongs to a customer of Nederland Garage, which is located on Nederland Avenue. Porter said the employees did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

As of Monday, they weren’t charged with any crime related to using the customer’s vehicle.

The investigation continued, Porter said, and on Dec. 8 officers executed a search warrant authorized by Judge Justin Sanderson at a home in the 1000 block of North 30th Street, which is the home of shop owner William McCall, 38.

While there police reportedly recovered suspected methamphetamine, along with suspected heroin and marijuana. Police also recovered firearms at the scene. McCall was arrested.

Kristina Polanco, 26, was also arrested at McCall’s house on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.