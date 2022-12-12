Texas gas prices fall 5 cents in week; see what’s projected for Christmas travelers

Published 6:04 am Monday, December 12, 2022

By PA News

Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week.

“The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” De Haan said. “While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

Prices in Texas are 39.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.09/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $2.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today.

The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.86/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.
• San Antonio – $2.52/g, down 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.63/g.
• Austin – $2.58/g, down 13.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.71/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

December 12, 2021: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
December 12, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
December 12, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)
December 12, 2018: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
December 12, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
December 12, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
December 12, 2015: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
December 12, 2014: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
December 12, 2013: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)
December 12, 2012: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

