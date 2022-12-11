LifeShare offering donors a chance to win gaming consoles, movie tickets Published 12:26 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

That big item on the Christmas list could be one blood donation away.

LifeShare Blood Center is will hold a drawing to give an XBOX Series X to someone who donates on Dec. 21, an Oculus Rift 2 to someone who donates on Dec. 22, and a PlayStation 5 to someone who donates on Dec. 23.

And between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, donors will receive a movie ticket or gift certificate to see a movie at Cinemark Tinseltown in Beaumont.

But the reason behind the giveaways, official said, is critical.

“We are seeing our inventory drop,” said Tiffany Ybarra. “We’re doing some giveaways just to get people to donate. This time of year, it’s really hard.”

And the center is working to reach younger generations, as donors are predominately older.

“Most holidays we have to give people an incentive to get out and donate,” Alison Smith said. “Usually we are always in need of O-positive and O-negative blood types.”

LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont serves Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Liberty, Jasper and Chambers counties. Blood donated to LifeShare goes to people within the region, and Ybarra said one donation can help multiple people.

According to information from LifeShare, someone is in need of blood every two seconds, and one in three people will need a blood infusion at some point in their life.

Donors can utilize the center at 4305 Laurel Street, or one of the many mobile blood drives scheduled in the region. Ages 16 and older are accepted, but 16-year-old donors must have a signed letter of permission from their parent or guardian.

The following places will have mobile blood drives during the gaming console dates:

22: Ritter Lumber, Nederland, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

22: Twin City Motors, Port Arthur, 1-5 p.m.

22: Walmart, Port Arthur on Twin City Highway, 9 a.m. to noon.

23: Walmart, Orange, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

23: Market Basket, Port Neches, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood donations are completed within an hour, with the actual donation itself done in 10-15 minutes, according to LifeShare. Prior to having blood drawn, donors are interviewed and eligibility is determined based on health, travel and medications. A small physical is also administered to check blood pressure, heart rate, temperature and iron levels.

An eligible individual can donate blood every 56 days.