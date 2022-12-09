TxDOT announces Nederland road closures due to bridge work

Published 8:43 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By PA News

NEDERLAND — Drivers through Nederland need to be aware of lane closures next week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of FM 366 at SH3 47 will be closed Monday (Dec. 12) through Dec. 19.

The closures are due to bridge work.

TxDOT encourages motorists to use an alternate route.

TxDOT also announced the inside lane of I-10 east and westbound from Walden Road to US 69 (Cardinal Drive) will be closed Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to construction. Expect possible delays.

