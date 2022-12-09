Traffic stop leads to discovery of more than 6 pounds of cocaine, police say

Published 10:40 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By PA News

Beaumont Police released this photo of drugs confiscated Thursday during a traffic stop.

On Thursday at 3:36 p.m., Beaumont Police Department narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on IH-10 South, near mile marker 835.

Lenord Howard

During the stop, an investigation was initiated, and officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and approximately $5,500 in U.S. currency.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Lenord Howard, a 33 year old Franklin, Louisiana, man was arrested, taken to Jefferson County Jail and booked for possession of a controlled substance.

