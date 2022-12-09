PHOTO GALLERY — Community celebrates longtime chamber director Debbie Plaia’s retirement Published 12:22 am Friday, December 9, 2022

A celebration for Debbie Plaia was held this week at Avenue Axe following the longtime executive director’s decision to retire following 20 years of service.

Plaia announced earlier this year that she intended to retire to spend more time with her family, although she will remain part of the RiverFest planning team for several years.

In attendance Wednesday was Plaia’s family, friends and city officials from across Mid County and Port Arthur.

Crystal Jordan is the new executive director.