Meridian Wine Bar owner on new venture: “This is something I wanted to bring to SETX” Published 12:36 am Friday, December 9, 2022

PORT NECHES — When Katie Scott would visit her sister in Dallas, one of the things they would do is check out wine bar and brewery tours.

So, coming from a family of wine lovers, it’s only natural that Scott would want to open a wine bar of her own.

Her dream came true with the opening of Meridian Wine Bar at 1228 Port Neches Ave. in Port Neches.

“This is something I wanted to bring to Southeast Texas,” Scott said.

Meridian Wine Bar features wines from all over the world, including Napa Valley, Oregon and Washington to Argentina, Portugal and New Zealand.

The wine bar has a nautical but eclectic décor that Scott describes as very laid back and welcoming.

She wants patrons to feel the good vibes and have a good time.

Port Neches Avenue in downtown Port Neches has been undergoing a rebirth of sorts with new businesses coming in and more foot traffic.

This is something that is exciting for Scott, who in the past three weeks since her soft opening has seen a lot of foot traffic with people coming in just to check it out.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the avenue,” she said.

Besides wines there is a food menu with small appetizers and dips. She plans to expand on this menu with flatbreads and other items.

She also plans to start featuring wines of the week with items people here might not have tried before.

Starting next week Scott will have wine flights. This is where the patron can get four 3-ounce pours of different wines.

Scott has done her homework in learning about wines.

“My wine reps are great. They give me a lot of information and taught me a lot of things,” she said. “I’ve been reading books, researching regions and doing different wine trainings that I also plan to bring to my staff,” she said.

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson, who has known Scott since she was a child, is proud of her and her accomplishments.

“It’s really a positive step for downtown Port Neches and I’m really proud of her and what she’s doing,” Johnson said.

Meridian Wine Bar is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.