Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Published 12:28 am Friday, December 9, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:
Nov. 30
- Edward Cooper, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3800 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4500 block of Cleveland.
Dec. 1
- Lili Nguyen, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2400 block of Main Avenue.
- Credit/credit card abuse was reported in the 2500 block of Owens.
Dec. 2
- An information report was taken in the 3200 block of East Drive.
Dec. 3
- Taylor Parker, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
- A dog bite was reported in the 6300 block of Taylor.
Dec. 4
- Arturo Varela, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of West Parkway.
- Noah Romero, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Felix Torrez, 55, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Texas 73.
- Darius Palmer, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of North Link.
Dec. 5
- Aaron Zuniga, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
Dec. 6
- Rolando Taylor, 29, was arrested for failure to keep bicycle on right side of the road in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Canal.
- Possession of a controlled substance report was processed in the 3200 block of Elm.