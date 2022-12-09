Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 30-Dec. 6 Published 12:28 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:

Nov. 30

Edward Cooper, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3800 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4500 block of Cleveland.

Dec. 1

Lili Nguyen, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2400 block of Main Avenue.

Credit/credit card abuse was reported in the 2500 block of Owens.

Dec. 2

An information report was taken in the 3200 block of East Drive.

Dec. 3

Taylor Parker, 24, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.

A dog bite was reported in the 6300 block of Taylor.

Dec. 4

Arturo Varela, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of West Parkway.

Noah Romero, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Felix Torrez, 55, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Texas 73.

Darius Palmer, 23, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of North Link.

Dec. 5

Aaron Zuniga, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 39th Street.

Dec. 6