Museum of the Gulf Coast outlines free family holiday event

Come to the Museum of the Gulf Coast Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free Family Fun Day holiday event.

“We will have many fun activities for the whole family, and admission to the museum is free during the event,” Museum Education and Tour Coordinator Dana Howard said.

“There will be fun crafts for kids, balloon animals, free face painting, a model train and lots of animals.”

Attendees can see snakes with the Live Snake Education Experience, visit with therapy dogs and learn how they help people and see the Stable Spirit Horses outside in their holiday best.

Families and supporters will have the option to buy snacks and ice cream treats from Laura & Abe’s Ice Cream Truck.

There is also a free picture with Santa, but watch out for the Grinch, who will also be in attendance.

“This event is sponsored by Port Arthur LNG,” Howard said. “We appreciate their generosity.”