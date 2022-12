Curtis Trice Sr. Published 4:15 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Curtis Trice Sr., 71, of Port Arthur passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at God 1st Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.