Nederland softball player Bri Collazo signs letter of intent to play at college level Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

NEDERLAND — Nederland softball player Bri Collazo signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play college ball next season.

The ceremony took place in the Dog Dome, with Collazo signing with Angelina College.

Her older sister, Alyssa Collazo, signed to play with the same college in 2021.

The younger Collazo said having a sibling playing at Angelina helped her become more familiar with the program, making the decision easier.