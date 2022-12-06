Port Arthur Police invesitgating fatal crash involving 2 vehicles, multiple occupants

Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By PA News

Police are not releasing the name of a person who died following a two-vehicle crash late Monday night, pending notification of next of kin.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the crash occurred at T.B. Ellison and Texas 82, which is on Pleasure Island.

Duriso said one vehicle had five occupants — two adults and three children, and the driver of this vehicle later died at Christus St. Elisabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Others in the vehicle with five occupants and the second vehicle suffered non life threatening injuries, police said.

No citations were issued Monday night, Duriso said, adding the crash is under investigation.

