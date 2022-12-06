Fannie A. Thomas Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

July 27, 1930 – December 2, 2022

Fannie A. Thomas passed away on December 2, 2022 at the age of 92.

Fannie was born on July 27, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas to Apostolos and Vasiliki Thomas.

Fannie was a devoted daughter and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Judge Thomas A. Thomas.

Fannie was a lifelong member of St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Port Arthur and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Houston.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and The University of Houston.

She was an elementary school teacher for 39 years at Lovett Elementary School in Houston, Sims Elementary School and Travis Elementary School in Port Arthur.

She was also a member of several charitable organizations. Fannie loved her family and church deeply, and had an especially wonderful way with small children. The little ones knew that Thea Fannie always had something fun for them. She always had a generous supply of books, crayons, and coloring books when children came to visit.

Fannie is survived by her first cousins Katherine Kaffoglou, Sophie Loukas, Spiro Thomas, and Angela (Steve) Caloudas.

The family would like to give special thanks to her cousin Dora Kay Breaux for her kindness and concern for Fannie.

Special thanks to Camella Williams, and her daughter Shauwn Williams, for being wonderful neighbors, friends, and ultimately, her caregivers.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home. 5200 West Parkway Groves, TX 77619. Officiating will be Father Michael Lambakis from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Neil Butaud, Constantine Caloudas, Steve Caloudas III, Randy Graffagnino, John Loukas, Peter Loukas, Stephan Selinidis

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or AGOC Ladies Philoptochos Society. 3511 Yoakum Blvd. Houston, Texas 77006.