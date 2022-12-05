Human remains found, police investing link to missing person from October 2021 Published 1:55 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

BEAUMONT — On Sunday at 12:09 pm, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a wooded area near the 3100 block of Astor Street and Delaware Street in reference to human remains.

Detectives and Jefferson County Crime Lab personnel responded and are investigating.

The preliminary investigation revealed it may be the remains of Edward Theodore Phillips, a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since October of 2021.

A positive identification is pending DNA testing.

If you have information about this investigation contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.