James Williams Published 4:58 am Friday, December 2, 2022

James Williams, 65, of Port Arthur died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Medical Center of SETX.

James was born to the late James H. (Shank) Williams Sr. and Molly Harrison Williams (Hill). James lived his entire life in Port Arthur, TX.

He was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln Class of 1975.

In school James wore the number 41 in football.

James works in a variety of industries, including construction, janitorial work for the school system, and as a merchant seaman.

James accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Shilo Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Wesley Harris, Sr.

James’s life will always be remembered by his mother Molly Hill as her favorite Son.

He has always shown love for his sisters, Anna Williams Bevel of Port Arthur, TX, April Hill Pickney (Ryan) of Waxahachie, TX and one stepsister, Sheila (Hill) Smith of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.